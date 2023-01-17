The courts have unmasked opposition’s allegations against PM Modi: Sitharaman

The finance minister, while briefing media on the political resolution at BJP’s national executive meet, said the legal response has exposed the opposition on issues like Rafale and demonetisation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a political resolution at its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, said the courts have unmasked the opposition’s negative campaign and personalised attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who briefed the media about the resolution, said, “Unfounded allegations were levelled against PM Modi but the crushing legal response exposed the Opposition”.

Also read: With eye on polls, BJP’s two-day national executive meet begins Monday

Legal vindication

Advertisement

“Nine different issues were raised in the resolution; these include how a negative campaign and abusive language was used against the PM. The issues reached the Supreme Court and each time the courts have commented on the negative campaign of the Opposition and unmasked it,” she said.

She mentioned as example the Pegasus spyware case, the Rafale deal, demonetisation, ED’s investigation vis-a-vis money laundering, the central vista project, and the EWS quota.

The National Executive meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Modi, 35 Union ministers, 12 chief ministers and over 300 delegates.

The political resolution was moved by Union minister Kiren Rijiju and seconded by deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and cabinet minister of Karnataka, Govind Karjol.

Global prestige

Sithararman said the resolution noted the growing prestige of India on the global stage. “India’s image on the global stage is at an all-time high, be it G20, SCO, or UN Security Council leadership, and PM’s image continued to dominate the world’s agenda,” she said.

Also read: As poll season approaches, BJP turns gaze to ethnic faultlines in East

The victory in Gujarat also found a place in the resolution, which pointed out that the party performed better in SC and ST reserved seats. “The resolution noted that the Gujarat outcome will impact all nine assembly elections and the 2024 general elections as well,” she said.

Cultural heritage

“The members also highlighted and appreciated the efforts by the PM on strengthening the cultural and spiritual heritage through the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, and redevelopment of the Mahakal temple of Ujjain among others,” she said. In this regard, the recently held Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varansi was also mentioned.

The resolution also noted the government’s decision to celebrate December 26 as Vir Bal Diwas to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s son. It said the decision was a “seva” for the Sikh community.