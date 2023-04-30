Modi: ‘Mann Ki Baat’ spiritual journey for me, helped me connect with people

Addressing the 100th episode of the monthly radio talk, the PM said the programme has also raised important issues which in turn have become people’s movements

In the 100th episode of his monthly radio talk Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (April 30), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the programme was a medium of expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and also gave him a platform to communicate with them.

Modi said Mann Ki Baat gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat: ‘Truly special journey,’ says PM Modi ahead of 100th episode

“Mann Ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India’s positivity and people,” he said.

Advertisement

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the “Mann Ki Baat” of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings.

“Be it Swachh Bharat, Khadi or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, issues raised in Mann Ki Baat became people’s movements,” he said.

The prime minister said the monthly radio broadcast has become an important medium of learning from others. “This programme has ensured that I am never cut-off from you,” he said.

Also read: BJP targets 4 lakh venues for people to listen to 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

During the 100th episode, Modi also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers, listened to Modi’s address at different places as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

The BJP had earlier said nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the prime ministers broadcast.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat encourages sustainable growth, citizen participation, says study backed by Gates Foundation

(With inputs from agencies)