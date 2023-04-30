Mann Ki Baat: ‘Truly special journey,’ says PM Modi ahead of 100th episode

The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat a historic event.

The episode will be aired at 11 am on Sunday (April 30).

Ahead of the airing of the episode, Modi called the programme “a truly special journey” while urging countrymen to tune in to the programme.

“Do tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys,” he said in a tweet.

Arrangements have been made for the radio speech to be telecast in at least 100 venues in every assembly constituency across the country.

The BJP has said that it will make arrangements to accommodate around 4 lakh people to listen to the prime minister’s monthly radio address.

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will also be aired at all Raj Bhavans, and the residences of all chief ministers from the BJP.

Speech to be broadcast live at UN

In a historic moment, the episode will also be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modis “Mann Ki Baat” is set to go live on April 30th in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

The 100th episode of Modis monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York.

The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.

“#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey,” the Permanent Mission said. “As #MannKiBaat goes global with a live broadcast at UN Headquarters, let’s take a moment to appreciate the impact it has had in promoting inclusivity and public participation,” the Mission said in another tweet, accompanied by a special video on the radio programme.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, is also organising the broadcast of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, is expected to attend the community event.

States tune in

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has made arrangements to screen the episode at 55,ooo centres at booth level. The episode will also be broadcast for people at more than 100 places in every constituency in presence of local MPs, MLAs and elected public representatives and senior party members.

The Odisha wing on the BJP has made arrangements for the screening of Mann Ki Baat across 2000 booths of the state and has urged people and political parties to listen to it.

To mark the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the BJP unit of Jharkhand on Saturday celebrated a deepotsav (festival of lights) at its headquarters in Ranchi and created a human chain at Harmu Chowk.

The party has organised programmes in 9,000 places and invited people from different walks of life including students, doctors, lawyers, professors, chartered accountants and labourers to listen to it.

Tourism ministry’s 100 days of action

From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned “100 days of action” to mark the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The ministry plans to celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs. Modi has mentioned tourism from time to time on Mann Ki Baat. In order to initiate a celebration of the 100th episode of the broadcast, the ministry proposes to undertake a special initiative of “100 Episodes of Mann Ki Baat 100 days of Action” through the Yuva Tourism Clubs, it said in a statement.

The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1. The establishment of Yuva Tourism Clubs was initiated in schools, colleges and Indian Hotel Management institutions in connection with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“These clubs seek to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who would become aware of tourism possibilities in India, appreciate the country’s rich cultural heritage and develop an interest and passion for the sector. These young ambassadors would be catalysts for promoting tourism in India,” officials said.

In the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30.

(With inputs from agencies)