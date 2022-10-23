Modi inspects construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, takes part in Deepotsav

This is Modi's first visit to Ayodhya after a ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inspected the Ram Temple construction work at Ayodhya and took part in the Deepotsav celebration in the temple town.

The Prime Minister also performed puja and ‘aarti’ at the makeshift Ram Temple before visiting the construction site of the Temple where he was briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.

Modi will witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath.

Visit after two years

This is Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya after a “bhoomi pujan” for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Modi said the concept of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” was drawn from the values inculcated by Lord Ram — his words, thoughts and rulership.

Lord Ram’s values are also a basis for “sabka vishwas, sabka prayas”, said the prime minister addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha Park on the occasion of Diwali.

Deepotsav plans

With Ayodhya’s Deepotsav celebrations, which began on October 21, the Uttar Pradesh government is trying its hand at bagging a Guinness World Record by lighting up 17 lakh diyas at Ram ki Paidi and other places in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi for Sunday’s event.

Referring to a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Sita performed at the park earlier in the evening, Modi said he got the opportunity of having the deity’s “darshan” due to his blessings.

“I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights,” he said.

Intense preparations

Sources in the BJP said a training programme was organized in Ayodhya on Monday for over 21,000 volunteers who take part in the Deepotsav. As part of the Deepotsav celebrations, the Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway that connects Ayodhya with the state capital has also been decorated.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi’s visit to Ayodhya comes at a time when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a stiff challenge from opposition parties due to incumbency in poll-bound states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The timing of possible opening of the Ram Temple for the devotees assumes significance as the next general elections are scheduled to be held in May 2024 in which the Modi government will be seeking a third term in office.