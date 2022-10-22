PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela; 75,000 people get appointment letters

“We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound way develops in departments,” he said explaining the rationale of the Rozgar Mela.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 22) launched Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, a video conferencing.

During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

“This will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens,” PMO said.

“As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode,” it added.

“The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries/departments of Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels – Group A, Group B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

“These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled,” an official statement said.

Addressing the appointees, PM Modi said, “Today marks the day when a new link in the form of Rozgar Mela is being anchored to the employment and self-employment campaigns in the country that are going on for the last eight years.”

He said that keeping in mind the 75 years of independence, the Union government is giving appointment letters to 75,000 youngsters under a programme.

“We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound way develops in departments,” he said explaining the rationale of the Rozgar Mela.

In the coming days also, candidates will get their appointment letters from the government from time to time. “I am happy that many NDA-ruled and BJP-ruled states along with the Union Territories will also organise similar melas,” he added.

Modi also said the Centre is also working on multiple fronts to create maximum job opportunities for youngsters.

“It is a fact that the global situation is not very good. Several large economies are struggling. In several countries, problems such as high inflation and unemployment are at their peak,” Modi said.

He said the side effects of the once-in-a-century pandemic will not go away in 100 days.

“But despite this crisis faced the world over, the impact of which is being felt everywhere, India is taking new initiatives and some risks to save our country from being affected by these problems.

“We are working to soften this impact on our country. It is a challenging job, but with your blessings, we have been protected till now,” Modi said.