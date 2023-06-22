Manipur violence: Home Minister Amit Shah calls all-party meet on June 24

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur which has witnessed sporadic violence since May 3.

“Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur,” a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The announcement came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the home minister here this evening.

Sarma is also the convenor of the NDA’s Northeast chapter NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance).

He had also visited Imphal a fortnight ago and met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and a number of political leaders.

So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 are injured.

Shah had also visited the state for four days last month and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

