Will build prefabricated houses for those displaced by violence: Manipur CM

Chief Minister N Biren Singh says 3,000 to 4,000 prefabricated houses will be built and materials have already been ordered; houses will be ready in two months

The 50,000-odd people internally displaced due to the ongoing violence in Manipur will get prefabricated houses to call home for now, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday (June 19).

Singh, who visited some relief camps during the day, said his government would build 3,000 to 4,000 prefabricated houses to accommodate all those who had to flee their houses. He told reporters these houses will be ready in two months.

Prefabricated houses are ready-made structures that are built off-site and assembled at the place where these are set up.

Also read: Manipur: Congress asks Modi if he ‘outsourced’ appeal for peace to RSS

“People are suffering… The state government will construct prefabricated houses to accommodate them (those living in relief camps) temporarily till a permanent arrangement is made to shift them to their previous places, the chief minister said.

He added that the materials have already been ordered and these will reach Imphal in 10 to 15 days. The government is looking for a place to set up those houses, Singh said.

Those staying in relief camps are likely to be shifted there in two months, the chief minister added.

Also read: Manipur women form human chain to protest against ethnic violence, seek NRC

Many houses were burnt and more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis that broke out in Manipur over a month ago. The state government had to impose a curfew in 11 districts and ban internet services to stop the spread of rumours.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

(With agency inputs)