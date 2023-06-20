Lives, trust, coexistence: All that has turned to ashes as Manipur burns

In the early morning of June 12 two Meitei men Khwairakpam Sashikumar (40) and O Kumar (58) drove into a Kuki-dominated area oblivious of how the current ethnic conflict has virtually ‘balkanised’ Manipur.

The men decided to return after a joyful scooty ride a few kilometres into the Kuki territory in Tengnoupal district as a white blanket of mist engulfed the hills, obscuring visibility. While they were returning on their two-wheelers, a group of tribal people, gathered under a waiting shed, accosted them.

The people spoke in quick, short sentences as they made inquiries about the men’s identities and the reason of their presence in the area. After the initial questions were answered, they were taken to a nearby Kuki village in a Gypsy.