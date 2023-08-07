LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm amid protests; suspension of Cong MP Rajani Patil revoked

As soon as the House met, the opposition members were on their feet and came to the Well of the House over the continuing violence in Manipur and demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on it

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday (August 7) after the Opposition staged noisy protests demanding a discussion on Manipur, with the treasury benches in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Advertisement

A visibly upset Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 noon, within minutes of the House resuming business after the weekend break, due to protests over the Manipur ethnic violence.

The House was adjourned again till 2 pm as both the treasury, and opposition benches raised slogans over a report on Chinese funds coming to India.

Also read: Rahul’s disqualification as LS MP revoked; ‘victory for truth and justice,’ says Congress

As soon as the House met in the morning, the opposition members were on their feet and came to the Well of the House over the continuing violence in Manipur and demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on it.

Birla asked the opposition MPs whether they were interested in taking part in the Question Hour and let the House function. “This House is not for sloganeering. Do you come to the House only for sloganeering?” he asked.

As the opposition members continued their protests and sloganeering, the speaker adjourned the proceedings.

MPs demand discussion on Manipur in RS



The logjam continued in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, leading to its adjournment till 2 pm.

The treasury benches disrupted the proceedings insisting on a debate on crimes against women in Rajasthan.

Also read: Opposition disturbs Modi when he speaks in Parliament: BJP’s swipe on Manipur issue

The opposition MPs retorted with a demand for discussion on the situation in Manipur.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal alleged that the opposition was not interested in discussing Manipur.

He told Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that the government was ready for a short duration discussion on crime against women in Rajasthan.

Amid the ruckus, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier, as soon as the Upper House met, Congress member Rajani Patil’s suspension was revolved by voice vote. She had been suspended for video-filming the proceedings and sharing it outside in violation of the rules.

Also read: No-confidence motion: YSRCP will support Modi govt in Parliament

The Manipur violence has rocked proceedings in Parliament ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

The speaker says the opposition cannot decide who will reply on behalf of the government to the debate.

The opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, apparently aiming to force the prime minister to speak on Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies)