Rahul’s disqualification as LS MP revoked; ‘victory for truth and justice,’ says Congress

In a big relief for the Congress, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday (August 7) restored the membership of party leader Rahul Gandhi considering the stay granted by the Supreme Court on his conviction in the Modi surname case.

“In view of the order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)2023/TO(B) dated the 24th March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” read the statement issued by Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

Following restoration of his membership, the Congress said it would like Rahul to be a key speaker in the debate on no-confidence motion likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rahul was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. He represents Wayanad in the upper house.

‘Victory of truth’

Hailing Rahul’s restatement, senior Congress leaders and party workers said it was a victory for truth and justice.

As soon as the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s decision was made public, celebrations broke out at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of Rahul.

Reacting to the development, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, “Truth has triumphed, and lies has been defeated. INDIA has won, our lion Rahul Gandhi has won, Modi Ji, your defeat has begun.”

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi’s reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and for our democracy!”

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also hailed Rahul’s reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP.

