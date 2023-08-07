Rahul accorded warm welcome by Oppn at Parliament, changes Twitter bio

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, whose membership was restored after the Supreme Court granted a stay on Friday on his conviction in the Modi surname case, is expected to attend Lok Sabha proceedings today

Even as the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday (August 7) restored Rahu Gandhi’s parliamentary membership, Congress and Opposition leaders gathered at the Parliament House gate to give a warm welcome the Congress leader. Meanwhile, Rahul also changed his bio on Twitter from ‘Dis’ Qualified MP to Member of Parliament’.

On reaching the Parliament House complex around 12 noon, Rahul headed to the Gandhi statue to pay his respects. The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, whose membership was restored after the Supreme Court granted a stay on Friday on his conviction in the Modi surname case, is expected to attend Lok Sabha proceedings today.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hailed the restoration of Congress leader Rahul’s Lok Sabha membership as a “victory of truth”.

“The restoration of parliamentary membership of Rahul Gandhi is a victory of truth. Rahul Gandhi’s fight and the immense support of the public forced a stubborn government to bow down,” Gehlot tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi will now be able to again raise the issues of public interest, he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the decision of the Supreme Court has increased the faith in judiciary and democracy.

“First of all, I thank the Supreme Court. Its decision has increased faith in judiciary and democracy. This working style of the BJP is that it wants to take away the membership of (opposition) leaders,” Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the UP assembly, told reporters while going to attend the nonsoon session of the House.

“I hope the membership of others will also be revoked. The membership of Azam Khan, his son and others was taken away,” he added.

The statement issued by Lok Sabha secretariat’s secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh said, “In view of the order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)2023/TO(B) dated the 24th March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements.”

Following restoration of his membership, the Congress said it would like Rahul to be a key speaker in the debate on no-confidence motion likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rahul was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. He represents Wayanad in the upper house.

‘Victory of truth’

Hailing Rahul’s restatement, senior Congress leaders and party workers said it was a victory for truth and justice.

As soon as the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s decision was made public, celebrations broke out at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of Rahul.

Reacting to the development, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, “Truth has triumphed, and lies has been defeated. INDIA has won, our lion Rahul Gandhi has won, Modi Ji, your defeat has begun.”

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi’s reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and for our democracy!”

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also hailed Rahul’s reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP.

