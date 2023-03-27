Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm after protest by Opposition parties

The Opposition MPs were dressed in black as mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday (March 27) till 4 pm within minutes of convening following protest in the well of the House by Opposition MPs. The Rajya Sabha too was later adjourned till 2 pm.

As soon as the Lower House was convened after the weekend break, Opposition MPs trooped into the well, with some throwing papers at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Congress MPs were heard shouting “You are killing democracy” slogans at the Speaker.

Dressed in black

The Opposition MPs were dressed in black as mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP on Friday.

After the adjournment, Opposition MPs gathered in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to hold a protest. They also took out a protest march in the Parliament complex with a large banner saying ‘Satyamev Jayte’.

Opposition parties’ meeting

Earlier, Congress president and leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, held a meeting of leaders of 18 Opposition parties to discuss joint strategy in Parliament. Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also attended the meeting.

This was for the first time in the ongoing budget session that TMC attended a meeting of Opposition parties called by Kharge.

Sonia Gandhi too chaired a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party earlier in the morning.