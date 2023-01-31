Khushbu slams Air India for making her wait for a wheelchair at Chennai airport

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar slammed Air India for making her wait for half an hour at the Chennai airport for a wheelchair. The BJP politician had a ligament tear and was in braces but Air India staff purportedly made her wait to organise a wheelchair from another airline

Even as a spate of passenger misbehaviour cases on aircrafts have put Air India in a tough spot, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took on Air India for making her wait for half an hour at the Chennai airport for a wheelchair. The BJP politician had a ligament tear and was in braces and needed help but Air India staff purportedly took some time to organise a wheelchair from another airline.

She tweeted, “Dear @airindiain you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury. I had to wait for 30mnts at chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in.” And, added that she was sure that they could do better.

Dear @airindiain you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury. I had to wait for 30mnts at chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 31, 2023

Air India was quick to respond to Sundar and apologised for the inconvenience caused to her. “Dear Ma’am, we’re extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We’re taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team,” it tweeted.

Dear Ma’am, we’re extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We’re taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team. — Air India (@airindiain) January 31, 2023

Sundar’s allegation comes in the backdrop of a slew of incidences of unruly passenger behaviour on two international flights last year. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator, has in fact imposed penalties on Air India, for its lapse in not reporting one incident.

According to the DGCA, Air India failed to follow protocol when a disorderly male passenger on a November 26 flight from New York to Delhi urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger.

Ten days after this incident, a “drunk” male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman passenger’s blanket on the Paris-Delhi sector. But, there was no action taken because the passenger gave a written apology. However, the aircraft’s pilot reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the male passenger was apprehended.