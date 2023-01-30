Air India to use safety app to allow real-time reporting of in-flight incidents

Coruson, UK-headquartered Ideagen’s cloud-based safety software, will go online from May 1 and facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents, which will lead to timely action, says Air India

Air India, facing severe flak for incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on board its flights, has decided to use the Coruson app to enhance safety management and allow real-time reporting of in-flight incidents.

Coruson is the UK-headquartered Ideagen’s enterprise cloud-based safety software. It will go online from May 1, 2023 and facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents, Air India said in a release on Monday.

At least three incidents of unruly passenger behaviour were reported on two international Air India flights last year. Aviation regulator DGCA imposed penalties on the carrier for reporting lapses.

App may lead to timely action

The airline said the app will weed out the requirement of paperwork to a large extent and ensure automated processes relay critical information to key personnel and authorities without delay. “This will also lead to timely action,” said the statement.

The airline is also engaged in procuring iPads for pilots and crew members. When introduced, Coruson will also be available on these devices.

According to the release, Coruson will further enhance end-to-end safety management, including real-time intelligence, reporting and status of in-flight incidents.

“Ideagen software covers all aspects of risk, giving the airline full visibility of safety data from maintenance of the aircraft through to cabin crew checks on board.

“It will provide Air India complete visibility across the airline’s entire organisation, allowing it to access the latest data and use this to spot and mitigate potential risks, thereby enhancing safety of operations,” it said.

“Significant and substantial upgrade”

Henry Donohoe, Head of Safety, Security, and Quality at Air India, said the airline is going for a significant and substantial upgrade of existing systems and processes to ensure seamless flow of intelligence and data on a real-time basis.

Coruson’s induction will go a long way in enhancing the capabilities for the safety and well-being of passengers and crew, particularly at a time when Air India is rapidly expanding its network, he added.

According to the release, Ideagen has a customer base of more than 11,400, including more than 250 airlines.

(With agency inputs)