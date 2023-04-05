Kerala tops India’s GI tag list in FY 2022-23

Attappady Aattukombu Avara (beans), Attappady Thuvara (red gram), Onattukara Ellu (sesame), Kanthaloor Vattavada Veluthuli (garlic) and Kodungallur Pottuvellari (snap melon) were picked for the GI recognition

Kerala has secured the maximum number of Geographical Indication (GI) tags among states for the financial year 2022-23.

According to GI Registry data, Attappady Aattukombu Avara (beans), Attappady Thuvara (red gram), Onattukara Ellu (sesame), Kanthaloor Vattavada Veluthuli (garlic) and Kodungallur Pottuvellari (snap melon) were picked for the GI recognition tag as per the data released by the registry.

Kerala is followed by Bihar, whose Mithila Mithila Makhana (aquatic fox nut) was selected for GI recognition followed by Alibag white onion from Maharashtra.

Tandur Redgram, a local variety of pea from Telangana, Ladakh Raktsey Karpo Apricot from Ladakh and Gamosa handicrafts from Assam were also given GI tags.

The Geographical Indication relates to particular location and product manufactured from that region.

Accordingly, between April 2022 and March 2023, 12 products were selected for the recognition with two of them from overseas.

Brandy De Jerez from Spain, which is locally manufactured was selected while Provolone Valpadana from Italy also received GI recognition.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, as many as 50 products from domestic and overseas market were selected for the recognition, with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with seven GI tags followed by Uttarakhand at six.

Handcraft products like Chunar Glaze Pottery, Banaras Zardozi, Mirzapur Pital Bartan, Banaras Wood Carving, Banaras Hand Block Print, Rataul Mango, and Mau saree were selected for the GI recognition from Uttar Pradesh.

Aipan, a handicraft product, Ringaal, a bamboo craft, Tamta copperware, Thulma blanket, and Kumaon Chyura oil from Uttarakhand were selected with the GI tag recognition.

The famous Kanniyakumari clove, wood carving from Kallakurichi, Karuppur Kalamkari paintings, Narsinghapettai Nagaswaram (a wind instrument) also were chosen for recognition from Tamil Nadu between 2022 and 2022, the data said.

(With inputs from agencies)