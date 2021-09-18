Manipuri oranges and chillis get coveted Geographical Indication tag

Tamenglong orange, a species of the mandarin family, and Hathei, a chilli variety, get special status

The government has accorded Geographical Indication (GI) status to two food products from Manipur: the Tamenglong orange, a species of the mandarin family, and Hathei, a chilli variety.

Confirming this in a tweet on Friday, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh wrote: “What a great start to the day for Manipur! I’m really happy to share that 2 (two) products of Manipur viz Hathei Chilly & Tamenglong orange have been granted GI tag.”

“This is a historic milestone in the history of Manipur, which will increase the income of the farmers immensely,” he said.

The Manipur Organic Mission Agency (Moma) applied for GI tags for Tamenglong orange and Sirarakhong Hathei chilli in 2019. Moma project director K Debdutta Sharma said the GI certificates will be issued shortly.

Tamenglong orange is found in Tamenglong district, which contributes over 50 per cent of Manipur’s annual production of oranges. It is famous for its sweetness and acidic taste.

Hathei chilli grows in Sirarakhong village in Ukhrul district.

Manipur has been promoting these two produce by celebrating the Orange Festival every December and the Sirarakhong Hathei festival every August for over a decade.

What Is A GI Tag?

A GI tag indicates a product’s specific geographical origin. They are given to foodstuffs, handicrafts, industrial products, wine and spirits, and agricultural products.

The GI tags are given as per the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act,1999. They are issued by the Geographical Indication Registry under the Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In India Darjeeling Tea was the first product to get a GI tag in 2004–05. Since then more than 365 goods have been added to the list, including Kashmir Pashmina, Kerala’s Aranmula Kannadi, Mizo Chilli and Makrana Marble.