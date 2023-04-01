Kalakshetra row: Professor booked for sexual harassment; college shut

As news trickled in of the professor being booked, the students called off their protest.

Hours after Chief Minister MK Stalin promised to take action on alleged sexual harassment at the Kalakshetra Foundation, a prestigious art and cultural academy in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu police swung into action by booking assistant professor Hari Padman late Friday night. (March 31).

According to an India Today report, the professor was booked under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

A former student has lodged a written complaint with the police alleging sexual harassment, and students have also written to Stalin and the Union culture ministry seeking action.

As news trickled in about the professor being booked, the students called off their protest. The iconic institution also announced the closure of its college till April 6.

Kalakshetra issues statement late night

Kalakshetra, in a statement, said the Chairman and the Governing Board are apprised of protests and grievances and all steps would be taken to ensure that no person who is involved in any unsavoury activity in the Foundation will be spared.

“There have been some allegations which we are considering. Some of the students of the Foundation have been protesting on our campus. The Director and the Deputy director from administration have spoken to the students taking into consideration the sentiments and grievances of the students.

Meanwhile, another report said over 90 complaints of sexual harassment were filed before the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women.

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women chairperson A S Kumari said she would submit a report to the government and whatever action is warranted would be taken. She said some former students also spoke to her and alleged that such harassment has been going on since 2008.

College shut till April 6

The principal announced that the college would be closed till April 6 from Thursday evening.

“Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts will remain closed from 5.15 pm today to April 6. All inmates are requested to vacate the hostel within two days with immediate effect,” he said in a circular.

Exams scheduled on the above days have been postponed and new dates would be announced in due course, the Principal added.

TM Krisna’s appeal

The Kalakshetra Foundation, founded in 1936, is a renowned institution that offers courses in traditional arts. The sexual harassment scandal has caused concern among its alumni, who have expressed solidarity with the students and dismay at the institution’s response. Some prominent artists, including TM Krishna, have called for a thorough investigation.

Carnatic musician Krishna called upon the Kalakshetra management to take necessary action to address the “very serious complaints.”

“I am writing to you regarding the complaints of sexual harassment and toxicity in the Kalakshetra environment that have been raised over the past few months,” he said in an open letter to the college principal requesting for action.