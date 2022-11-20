Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcome twins — a boy and a girl

Daughter has been named Aadiya and son Krishna, says family; seeks blessings and good wishes

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twin babies—a boy and a girl—on Sunday. The family said the babies have been named Aadiya and Krishna.

“We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on November 19, 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna, are doing well,” read a media statement released by the family.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha, and Anand in this most important phase of their life,” it went.

Isha is the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Anand is the son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal. They got married in 2018 in Mumbai.

In December 2020, Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka had a son.

Isha was appointed as the head of Reliance Retail Ventures in August 2022, while Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant was chosen to head the new energy business.

