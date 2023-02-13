India’s defence exports target at $5 billion by FY25: Modi at Aero India

Over 800 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed participation in Bengaluru show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 13) inaugurated the 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, in Bengaluru.

“Aero India is a wonderful platform to showcase the unlimited potential our country has in defence and aerospace sectors,” Modi said.

Modi said India will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

Defence partner

“New India” of 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will there be any shortage in its hard work,” Modi said.

The PM said India today is not only a market but also a potential defence partner for so many countries, adding the nation is moving towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally. “Our target is to take defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25. India will soon be the world’s largest defence manufacturing base,” he said.

“Today, Aero India is not only a show, but it is also reflection of India’s self-confidence and capabilities,” he said in the presence of top executives of various global defence majors and delegates from a significant number of countries.

He said Aero India reflects India’s new strength and aspirations. “Today, our successes are a proof of India’s potential,” he said, noting that the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft is an example of it.

‘The runway to a billion opportunities’

A plethora of aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed their aerial prowess in an air show at the event.

The theme of Aero India is “The runway to a billion opportunities” and is aimed at projecting India’s growth and capabilities in the defence and aerospace sector.

The five-day event will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies.

As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka, which is being positioned as a platform for Make in India for the world, defence officials said.

A premier exhibition in the global aviation industry, Aero India is held biennially in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, providing opportunity to the industry to showcase its capabilities, products and services.

Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance – Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at Aero India.

“TAPAS is DRDOs solution to the tri-services ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours”, according to DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India will act as a catalyst in further growth of the aerospace sector in India.

Singh will host a Defence Ministers conclave on Tuesday on the theme “Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED)”.

The major exhibitors at Aero India include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.