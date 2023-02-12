Aero India 2023: What to expect at the five-day air show in Bengaluru

With aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters, a large exhibition, and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies, Aero India 2023 is expected to be the biggest ever with the highest participation

The 14th edition of Aero India, India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, takes off in Bengaluru on Monday (February 13). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, bolstering the Make in India campaign and giving a fresh impetus to the domestic aviation sector. Here is what to expect from the five-day Aero India 2023, touted to be Asia’s biggest air show:

When: February 13-17

Where: Air Force Station Yelahanka

Total area: Around 35,000 sqm

Advertisement

Number of exhibitors: 809, including 110 foreign ones

What to expect

There will be aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters and a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies. This year, the exhibition is expected to be the biggest with the highest rate of participation. It will feature top international think-tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders, according to the Defence Ministry.

Largest-ever US delegation to Aero India

US Embassy Chargé dAffaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India this year. “As India modernises its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships, she said.

Watch: What to expect at Aero India 2023

Flying debut by TAPAS-BH

The Medium Altitude Long Endurance-class unmanned aerial vehicle, TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance — Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at Aero India 2023. It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“TAPAS is DRDO’s solution to the tri-services ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28,000 feet, with an endurance of 18-plus hours,” according to DRDO.

TAPAS-BH, which would make its first public flight, can carry a variety of payloads, up to 350 kg, said DRDO officials.

Sarangs are all set for Aero India from 13-17 Feb 2023!

Contest alert:

Click us in action and tag us to get featured in our page. The best picture will win a Sarang display team hamper. The hamper will be handed over by the team in person on 17th Feb 23.

📷: Cpl Anupam @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/iMm9UL62fl — Sarang Helicopter Display Team (@sarang_iaf) February 11, 2023

DRDO and HAL pavilions

The DRDO pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones, including Combat Aircraft and UAVs, Missiles and Strategic Systems, Engine and Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, and Sensors Electronic Warfare and Communication Systems, it stated.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will display an Aatmanirbhar Formation flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Prachand Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

Also read: Aero India: Boeing to push for ‘Make-In-India’ initiative

CEOs’ Round Table

The Defence Ministry is organising a CEOs’ Round Table on February 13, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The platform, with the theme “Sky Is Not The Limit: Opportunities Beyond Boundaries,” is expected to lay the foundation of a more robust interaction between the industry partners and government with an eye on bolstering the Make-in-India campaign, officials said.

Three days to go! We promise you a scintillating aerial display and flypast at #AeroIndia2023. Glimpses of the flypast practice at the Yelahanka Air Base of the #IAF.@AeroIndiashow@tracomiaf@Suryakiran_IAF@sarang_iaf pic.twitter.com/oiinJ58Xwe — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 10, 2023

The Round Table will have participation from officials, delegates. and global CEOs from 26 countries, including global investors such as Boeing, Lockheed, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, Liebherr Group, Raytheon Technologies, Safran, and General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI).

Domestic PSUs like HAL, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), BEML Limited, and MishraDhatu Nigam Limited will also participate in the Round Table.

Premier private defence and aerospace manufacturing companies from India, such as Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge, Dynamitic Technologies, and BrahMos Aerosapce, are also likely to be part of the event.

(With agency inputs)