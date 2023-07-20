Print media sees merit in INDIA, welcomes return of coalition politics

The Federal takes you through what different media houses of the country have to say on reemergence of coalition politics and the challenge being posed by INDIA before NDA in the run up to 2024 elections

Legacy mainstream dailies have broadly concurred with the idea of a broad Opposition coalition, INDIA, as it sets the agenda for a more representative politics. Whether this would effectively challenge the ruling BJP is to be seen, the Opposition move itself came in for a positive response.

The Federal takes you through what different media houses of the country have to say on return of coalition politics in the country after almost a decade and how they see the challenge being posed by the Opposition unity to the BJP which has been at the helm of affairs for almost a decade now.

In its editorial, The Indian Express said, “As the Opposition consolidates, there seems to be pressure on the BJP, too, to shore up its support by reaching out to allies, big and small. The rout in Karnataka and the party’s failure to make inroads in southern India — the five states and Puducherry send 130 MPs to the Lok Sabha — also could have encouraged the outreach. Whatever be the reasons, the return of coalitions to political centrestage is good news for the polity. It promises greater representativeness of politics and diverse perspectives in government.”

The Hindustan Times echoed similar views, saying, “2014 heralded the return of the unipolar era in national politics. Coalitions were seen as the remnant of a bygone age of messy multi-party consensus drafting and fractured mandates. Yet, the events of this week have proven that the obituaries of alliance politics may have been hasty. With 26 Opposition parties coming together as INDIA, or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pushing to expand the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after allowing it to atrophy for several years, coalition dynamics have vaulted to the top of the agenda for 2024.”

The Hindu said, “The NDA’s show of strength comes against the backdrop of an evolving united front of Opposition parties against the BJP. Mr. Modi has accused the Opposition coalition of being opportunistic — a charge that is undoubtedly true, but then it equally holds true for the NDA as well. The BJP remains formidable in its strongholds, but it does not want to leave things to chance. It has a maximalist approach in electioneering. In parading its own partners, the BJP wants to reassure itself and its supporters that the party is not isolated or politically untouchable.”

Deccan Herald said, “The conclave of 26 parties in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday decided to call themselves I.N.D.I.A, which they expect will help them to counter the BJP on the nationalism plank that it has tried to appropriate. They also hope it will put into the focus of their campaign another strong theme of the BJP and, importantly, project an inclusive India as their India, as opposed to the BJP’s divisive Hindutva agenda. It has also decided on Jeetega Bharat as its tagline, partly to pre-empt the BJP from claiming ownership of the idea of Bharat and also to make out that it represents both India and Bharat.”

“The Opposition initiative has moved forward from Patna – 26 parties are now part of it, up from 17 — but has suffered setbacks, too. NCP leader Sharad Pawar is weaker now after the split in his party in Maharashtra. The JD(S) in Karnataka has made its leaning toward the BJP explicit. On the positive side, the Congress, the largest party, has been more accommodative of its regional rivals AAP and Trinamool Congress, who have responded well.”

It also underlined the challenges, saying, “But the alliance has far to go to make itself a credible challenger to the BJP. Positions are not policies and claims and slogans are just what they are. These have to be translated into ideas that appeal to the people. The people should trust the alliance and its leaders to stay together and implement them. It is also not certain that the alliance will stay in its present shape in the weeks and months to come. Differences and contradictions cannot always be waved away and can impact unity.”

The Tribune said, “The Opposition now has a name, though it still doesn’t have a face…The NDA’s parallel show of strength made it obvious that the BJP is not taking the Opposition lightly; the latter has already held two major meetings (in Patna and Bengaluru) in less than a month, with a coordination committee set to be formed at the next meeting in Mumbai.”

However, it has also raised a big question, asking, “The all-important question is: do these parties have the firepower and cohesion to stop the BJP’s juggernaut in 2024? The 26 parties account for around 150 seats in the Lok Sabha, less than half the NDA’s current strength….Much will depend on whether the Congress and its INDIA partners such as AAP and the Trinamool Congress are able to rise above their differences. Going by the split in the Shiv Sena and the NCP, the BJP will stop at nothing to cripple the Opposition camp.”