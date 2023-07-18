Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session

The all-party meeting, customary before the start of a session, is a forum for various parties to raise their concerns and issues.

An all-party meeting has been scheduled by the government on Wednesday (July 19) to discuss various issues pertaining to the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, commencing from July 20.

It’s a customary get-together on the eve of a sessions start as various parties put across their issues at the meeting attended by senior government ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also participated in many such meetings.

A similar all-party meeting called on Tuesday by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has been deferred due to non-availability of leaders of many parties. While opposition parties are holding a meeting in Bengaluru, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is meeting in the national capital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with some of his Cabinet colleagues, including Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal.

While Goyal is the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Joshi is the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Sources said it was in connection with the all-party meeting called by the government as they gave final touches to its points of view.

With the BJP and opposition parties sharpening attacks on each other as they gear up for a host of assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha election next year, the Parliament session is expected to be stormy.

The Congress and other opposition parties are seeking to corner the government over the Manipur crisis besides the issues of price rise and alleged misuse of probe agencies.

The last session was also marred by frequent opposition protests.