Congress hints at opposing Delhi ordinance in Parliament

It remains to be seen whether the AAP will be satisfied with this decision and attend the Opposition meeting scheduled to take place in Bangalore on July 17-18

Without expressly stating so, the Congress on Saturday (July 15) dropped clear hints that it would oppose the Centre’s Delhi ordinance in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Advertisement

After keeping everyone guessing for weeks over its stand vis-à-vis the contentious ordinance regarding the control of services, the party seemed to have come up with a decision at the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group meeting on Saturday.

Congress communication department chief Jairam Ramesh told reporters after the 90-minute meeting, “The Congress has always fought against the Modi government’s assaults on the constitutional rights and responsibilities of democratically elected state governments. These assaults have come directly from the Centre and indirectly through Governors. The Congress has fought against them in the past and it will continue to fight against them in the future.”

Also read: Ordinance on control of services: SC issues notice to Centre on Delhi govt’s petition

It now remains to be seen whether the AAP will be satisfied with this decision by the Congress and attend the joint Opposition meeting scheduled to take place in Bangalore on July 17-18. The AAP had made its attendance at the Bangalore meeting conditional on the Congress’s support against the Delhi ordinance.

The Arvind Kejriwal-headed party had stopped short of walking out of the first Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, but had slammed the Congress over its apparent indecision over its stand regarding the ordinance. The issue is currently in Supreme Court, with the next hearing on July 17.