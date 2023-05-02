Goldy Brar, accused in Moose Wala’s killing, added to Canada’s most wanted fugitives List

Goldy Brar, who is believed to be in Canada is considered to be a risk to public safety and the offences committed by him in India are “very serious in nature”, said an official release

One of the main conspirators in the murder of the popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, gangster Goldy Brar now figures in Canada’s list of top 25 most wanted fugitives, said media reports. He is one of the two non-Canadian nationals on the list, with the other from the US.

Quoting an official release, reports said Goldy Brar aka Satinderjit Singh Brar, who is believed to be in Canada is considered to be a risk to public safety and the offences committed by him in India are “very serious in nature”. The charges listed in the alert against Brar include murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms, and attempt to murder.

Further the release said that the Interpol-Ottawa’s Fugitive Apprehension Support Team (FAST) has added fugitive Satinderjit Singh ‘Goldy’ Brar as the latest addition to the Top 25 list. And he is the subject of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into the allegations originating from India.

Brar takes responsibility for Moosewala killing

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab elections, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his SUV at Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Shortly after the killing, the next day, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for Moose Wala’s killing in Punjab. He said in a Facebook post that he had planned it to avenge the killing of another gangster.

The Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar in June within eight days after the Central Bureau of Investigation forwarded a request.

Be on the lookout (Bolo) programme in Canada

The announcement of the names of the 25 fugitives, including Brar, was made at an event marking the fifth anniversary in Toronto of the Bolo (be on the lookout) programme. This programme makes use of social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

The life-size cutouts of all 25 fugitives are displayed at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto and notices about them are also shown on video billboards in the area. There are monetary rewards for information from the public leading to the arrest of these most wanted criminals.