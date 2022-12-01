Sidhu Moosewala’s father asks Centre to offer Rs 2 Cr reward for Goldy Brar info

Says reward can be declared for any info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind of singer’s murder; offers to pay from pocket if government cannot afford it

Sidhu Moosewala’s father has demanded the announcement of a Rs 2-crore reward by the Centre for any information leading to the arrest of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who allegedly planned the singer’s murder.

Speaking at an event in Amritsar on Thursday, Balkaur Singh said he was ready to pay the reward from his pocket if the government could not afford it. He cited the example of Australian Police, which announced a reward of 1 million AUD for the arrest of an Indian-origin citizen who had fled that country after killing a woman four years ago. Singh said Brar should be brought to India to face the law for his crimes.

“Paid Rs 2 crore in tax”

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Brar, from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is reportedly an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and allegedly also a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder last month.

Singh claimed that Sidhu Moosewala used to pay Rs 2 crore in tax, requesting the central government to announce the reward for information that could lead to the gangster’s arrest. “Why don’t you announce a reward of Rs 2 crore. If somebody helps get him (Brar) caught, this reward money can be given,” Singh said.

“I promise that if the government cannot pay that much money, I will pay it from my own pocket, even if I need to sell my land,” he added.

Punjab Police said a red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar.

(With agency inputs)