G7 summit: Modi calls for inclusive food system focusing on the vulnerable

The prime minister underlined the need to prevent wastage of food, saying it should be "our collective responsibility", and said it was vital for sustainable global food security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 20) called for building an inclusive food system that focuses on the world’s most vulnerable people and for checking the “expansionist mentality” occupying fertiliser resources.

Addressing the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Modi also advocated democratisation of technology, saying it can be a bridge between development and democracy.

“There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources, and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed,” the Indian leader said.

He said efforts should be made to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world’s most vulnerable, adding that marginal farmers should be the priority.

“The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation,” he said.

Food wastage

Modi underlined the need to prevent wastage of food, saying it should be “our collective responsibility”. He said this was vital for sustainable global food security.

The G7, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

Modi also underlined the need for focusing on development, technology and democracy together.

“It is necessary to democratise technology. Technology can become a bridge between development and democracy,” he said.

Modi highlighted the importance of natural farming.

“We can create a new model of natural farming as an alternative to fertilisers around the world. I believe that we should take the benefit of digital technology to every farmer in the world,” he said.

Modi said there is a need to separate organic food from “fashion statement and commerce” and instead, it should be linked to nutrition and health.

(With agency inputs)