PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Kishida, holds talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 20) held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.

PM @narendramodi unveils a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/RmZobqj9d2 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the talks between Modi and Kishida as “warm” and “productive”.

“PM @narendramodi and PM @kishida230 of Japan held warm and productive talks,” Bagchi said on Twitter.

“Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Kishida.

In his departure statement, the prime minister had said he was looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them.

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit. The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

