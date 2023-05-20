Culture to defence, PM Modi and French President Macron discuss bilateral ties

Leaders meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima; Modi to attend Bastille Day celebrations in France as guest of honour in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies in Hiroshima on Saturday (May 20).

The two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including cooperation in trade and economic spheres, co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector, and civil nuclear cooperation.

During their talks, they also discussed Modi’s forthcoming visit to France in July for Bastille Day. “PM Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The leaders took stock of the entire gamut of India-France bilateral relations,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Also read: EU must avoid getting dragged in US-China face-off over Taiwan: Macron

Advertisement

“Strategic partnership”

“Further momentum to strategic partnership. PM Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France. Leaders discussed PM’s forthcoming visit to France for Bastille Day and took stock of the progress in the India-France Strategic Partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Further momentum to 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi held a bilateral meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Leaders discussed PM’s forthcoming visit to France for Bastille Day and took stock of the progress in India-France Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/kK8a8GKGqb — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 20, 2023

Their talks covered a broad range of issues, including cooperation in trade and economic spheres, civil aviation, renewables, culture, co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector, and civil nuclear cooperation. They agreed to expand the partnership to newer domains, it said.

Modi will attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the guest of honour on July 14, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier. A contingent of the Indian armed forces will also participate in the parade along with their French counterparts.

On the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Modi has accepted Macron’s invitation, it said.

(With agency inputs)