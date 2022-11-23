Free Fire redeem codes for November 23: Get free gun skins, diamonds

Free Fire players constantly look out for new redeem codes as these codes offer in-game rewards at no cost.
The redeem codes allow users to obtain characters, skins, emotes, and even diamonds.
These codes can be used on the official Rewards Redemption site to get the reward associated with a particular code.
A player should, however, note that each redeem code has an expiration date. The codes should be used before their expiration date. Also, a redeem code can only be used on the server for which it has been released.
Following are the redeem codes released for Wednesday (November 23). These codes can be used to get diamonds and gun skins:
Gun skins:
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- HNC95435FAGJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
Diamonds:
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
A player can visit the official Rewards Redemption Site using a web browser of their choice to use the Free Fire redeem codes.