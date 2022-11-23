Free Fire redeem codes for November 23: Get free gun skins, diamonds

These codes can be used on the official Rewards Redemption site to get the reward associated with a particular code

Free Fire players constantly look out for new redeem codes as these codes offer in-game rewards at no cost.

The redeem codes allow users to obtain characters, skins, emotes, and even diamonds.

These codes can be used on the official Rewards Redemption site to get the reward associated with a particular code.

A player should, however, note that each redeem code has an expiration date. The codes should be used before their expiration date. Also, a redeem code can only be used on the server for which it has been released.

Following are the redeem codes released for Wednesday (November 23). These codes can be used to get diamonds and gun skins:

Gun skins:

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

Diamonds:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

A player can visit the official Rewards Redemption Site using a web browser of their choice to use the Free Fire redeem codes.