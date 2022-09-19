Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for Sept 19

The codes which are only available for a one-time use, will expire by the end of the day. Players are thus advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible

Garena Free Fire MAX, a video game, has released the daily redeem codes for September 19, bringing rewards like FFWC Backpack, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card, Kitty pet and many more such rewards.

The codes which are only available for a one-time use will expire by the end of the day. Players are thus advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX is the enhanced graphics version of Garena Free Fire. Though the gameplay remains the same, it offers better graphics and animations. Currently, the game is only accessible on android phones as it has been removed from the App Store.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are released daily, bringing in various in-game rewards such as weapons, character skins, upgraded materials, vouchers, etc.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19, 2022, are-

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU, FFA0-ES11-YL2D, FFXV-GG8N-U4YB, FFE4-E0DI-KX2D, HK9X-P6XT-E2ET, FFPLNZUWMALS, FFMC2SJLKXSB, FFPLOWHANSMA, C23Q2AGP9PH, FFMCLJESSCR7, FFPLFMSJDKE, F2AYSAH5CCQH, 5FBKP6U2A6VD, 5XMJPG7RH49R, SARG-886A-V5GR, FFBC-T7P7-N2P2 and FFPL-PQXX-ENMS.

Steps to use the free redeem codes-