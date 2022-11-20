‘Genius’ Elon Musk surely has a game plan with Twitter: Harsh Goenka

A day before reports of more possible layoffs at Twitter come in, RPG Enterprises chairman says Musk deserves more time before people predict the social media company’s death

Businessman Harsh Goenka has defended Elon Musk in a tweet, saying the maverick entrepreneur was always ahead of his time and must have a game plan for Twitter that others cannot see.

We are underestimating the genius of Elon Musk. There must be a method to his madness. Whether it was Tesla, SpaceX or Boring co, he was ahead of his times. He surely has a game plan with #Twitter which we just can’t comprehend. Let’s give him time before we predict its death. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 19, 2022

The RPG Enterprises chairman’s praise for Musk comes a time when the Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO finds himself at the receiving end of severe flak, thanks to abrupt layoffs at the social media company.

A day after Goenka’s tweet on Saturday, Bloomberg reported that Musk was considering more layoffs at Twitter, within weeks of slashing the company’s workforce by half. The fresh job cuts are likely to be in the sales and partnership teams and may be announced on Monday, the report says.

“Ahead of his times”

Incidentally, this is not the first time Goenka has praised Musk. On November 11, he posted a video of Musk, where the billionaire described how he coded all seven days of the week and slept on the couch. Goenka’s caption read: “Merits of working hard #ElonMusk.”

Nearly 1,200 employees have been reported to have resigned from Twitter after Musk’s “hardcore work” ultimatum, forcing the company to close its offices till Monday.

(With agency inputs)