Drunk passenger urinates at Delhi airport gate; was bound for Saudi Arabia

A 39-year-old drunk passenger was arrested on Sunday (January 11) for urinating at a gate in the departure area of Terminal-3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said.

The passenger, a resident of Bihar, who was bound for Saudi Arabia, was released on a bail bond later in the day.

Police said they received information on Sunday that around 5.30 pm a man relieved himself in public at departure Gate number-6 in Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport. Police said the passenger was in an inebriated state and publicly created a nuisance by screaming and abusing other people.

Bound for S. Arabia

The passenger was scheduled to fly to Dammam in Saudi Arabia. He was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital and following an examination, it was found that he had alcohol in his system, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) slapped on him and he was arrested before being released on a bail bond.

Other incidents

The incident comes at a time when the aviation industry is witnessing shocking incidents of brawls and fisticuffs inside flights and drunk passengers relieving themselves inside the cabin, much to the shock of co-passengers and crew.

A female passenger travelling on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26, 2022, alleged that a drunk man urinated on her in-flight but was let off without any action by airport authorities. The man – Shankar Mishra was slapped with a 30-day ban and fired from his job at Wells Fargo.

Another incident happened on a Paris bound Air India flight when a man urinated a lady’s blanked while she was in the restroom.

Another time a passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory. He was drunk and did not pay heed to the crew.

Pitched battle mid-air

A viral video clip showed a pitched brawl taking place between a couple of Indian passengers on board a Thai Smile Airways flight late in December last year, even as the Thai air hostesses watched in utter shock and disbelief.

A viral video clip showed a pitched brawl taking place between a couple of Indian passengers on board a Thai Smile Airways flight late in December last year, even as the Thai air hostesses watched in utter shock and disbelief.

Furious exchange

An IndiGo airline attendant had a furious mid-air exchange with a passenger where she told him "Shut up, I am not your servant", after he made her colleagues weep with his demands over a meal in December 2022.

An IndiGo airline attendant had a furious mid-air exchange with a passenger where she told him “Shut up, I am not your servant”, after he made her colleagues weep with his demands over a meal in December 2022.

Mid-air Misbehaviour

Three passengers were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with an Indigo air hostess on April 10, 2022. They were arrested after the cabin crew reported the incident.