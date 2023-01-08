Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accuseds father claim that incident did not happen

It was triggering to hear the father of an inebriated man who urinated on a female passenger in an Air India flight claim that the incident did not happen, a co-passenger has said, as he noted that the accused was incoherent and blamed the pilot for the inaction in dealing with the situation.

Dr Sugata Bhattacharjee, a US-based renowned Doctor of Audiology, was seated next to Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger during the November 26 Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

“I would not have been this vocal. I waited but when his father said this did not happen, is what triggered me,” Bhattacharjee told

