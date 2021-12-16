Coimbatore man booked for FB post linking PM Modi with chopper crash

The post drew criticism from various quarters, including the BJP and right-wing outfits.

The Coimbatore police have registered a case against a person who reportedly linked in a social media post Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others were killed.

The Indian Air Force and police had asked the public not to speculate on the Coonoor tragedy on social media, but one ‘Naan Than Kovai Bala’ (I am Kovai Bala) posted derogatory comments on the crash, which invited condemnation from the public, a report in PTI said.

According to the police, the person had on Facebook posted derogatory comments about Rawat and the crash and also linked PM Modi to it, which went viral.

The post drew criticism from various quarters, including the BJP and right-wing outfits, they said.

Based on the post, Saravanampatti police in Coimbatore registered the case against Kovai Bala under sections including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or ill-will between different religions. An investigation is on.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 12 other defence personnel were killed when the Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor on December 8.