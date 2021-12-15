Varun Singh, IAF chopper crash lone survivor, dies; PM Modi condoles

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the Coonoor crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed

Group Captain Varun Singh, a decorated air warrior who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, died on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

“IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” IAF said on Twitter.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the Coonoor crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

Advertisement

Also read: CDS Bipin Rawat, wife and 11 others killed in chopper crash

Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident, after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical snag last year.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

“Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

(With inputs from Agencies)