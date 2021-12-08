Gen Bipin Rawat’s shocking death: Tributes flow in

Tweets sent by major leaders condoling the death of India’s first chief of defence staff

Updated 8:06 PM, 8 December, 2021
Narendra Modi with General Bipin Rawat in a recent photo

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended condolences over the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: CDS General Bipin Rawat dies in chopper crash, confirms IAF

The Indian Air Force confirmed on Wednesday evening that Gen Rawat, India’s first CDS, and his wife Madhulika were among the 13 killed in the crash.

Below are the tweets sent by major leaders condoling the incident:

