‘Chak de India’: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Indian team for Hockey World Cup

The Indian Men's Hockey Team is all set to light up the upcoming World Cup in Odisha and SRK took to Twitter to wish them all the best.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, tweeted wishing Team India good luck for the forthcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, which is set to be held in Odisha.

A fan asked SRK, “Do you love to watch Hockey, In Odisha, Hockey World Cup is happening, any plans to visit? ChakdeIndia.”

Reacting to this tweet, the Bollywood superstar replied, “Would have loved to go and watch but busy with work here. Hope all of you do….and best of luck to India.”

Would have loved to go and watch but busy with work here. Hope all of you do….and best of luck to India https://t.co/t1NCJhcpVu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

A Rich History

January 13 to January 29 will witness the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. India has won three medals at this prestigious event in the past in including a memorable win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the 1975 edition.

The 1975 gold medal finish is India’s only World Cup final win compared to Pakistan’s four. India is placed with England, Spain, and Wales in Group D for the upcoming event.

Expectations are high for the Indian squad after its podium finish at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The team earned the bronze medal at the event after a 41 year wait.

Meanwhile, SRK is busy with his spy thriller ‘Pathaan’ which is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

The official trailer of the film was recently dropped, leading to a to a huge and positive response from movie buffs.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone star as spies looking to thwart a major attack being planned by the villain, played by John Abraham.

Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ are two more upcoming films of SRK that are set to hit theatres this year.

