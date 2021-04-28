Central Vista non-essential, govt with vision essential: Rahul Gandhi

What is essential is a central government with a vision, Congress leader says

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the government for continuing with work on the Central Vista project in New Delhi at a time when the country is reeling under the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.

“Central Vista- not essential. Central Govt with a vision- essential,” Gandhi tweeted.

Construction work for the ₹1,500 crore project has been brought under the ambit of ‘essential services.’

The Congress leader, who tested positive for the infection on April 20, has repeatedly criticised the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi on oxygen crisis: ‘Government of India, this is on you’

On Sunday, he asked the BJP not to turn India ‘into a victim of its system’ in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also blamed the Narendra Modi government for the crisis of oxygen and medicine shortage.

The Wayanad, Kerala, MP had cancelled all his election rallies in West Bengal citing the COVOD crisis and asked other political leaders to do so as well.

In Delhi, which is under a lockdown, construction work is permitted at sites where workers have been given on-site accommodation.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.