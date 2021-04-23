Rahul Gandhi on oxygen crisis: ‘Government of India, this is on you’

The second wave of COVID-19 has proved challenging, putting tremendous pressure on the health infrastructure and frontline medical workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (April 23) blamed the Union government for the current oxygen crisis and lack of ICU beds all over the country, which he said, “is causing many deaths”.

Gandhi tweeted: “Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it is the oxygen shortage and lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. Government of India, this is on you.”

India on Friday recorded over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, reporting 332,730 cases in the last 24 hours.

The second wave of COVID-19 has proved challenging for the country, putting tremendous pressure on the health infrastructure and frontline medical workers.

Medical oxygen is in short supply in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, the shortage in New Delhi is the most acute with the Supreme Court terming it as a ‘national emergency’.

Several hospitals in Delhi are on the edge with very limited oxygen supply for the last three days. Over 25 COVID patients died over the last 24 hours at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the city. The hospital in an SOS early morning (April 23) said it had oxygen for only two more hours and that 60 more patients were at risk. Around two hours later, oxygen tankers arrived at the hospital. The hospital, however, did not say if the deaths were caused due to oxygen shortage. Meanwhile, many other hospitals in the national capital flagged concerns about acute oxygen crisis on Thursday.

In Nashik (Maharashtra), 22 COVID patients died on Wednesday after the main oxygen supply line got a leak. At least 13 COVID patients have died in a blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday (April 23), the police said.