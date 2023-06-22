‘Byju’s workplace not toxic’: Co-founder shares ex-employee’s ‘thank you’ note

Former Byju's employee has hailed learning and incentives in Instagram message to co-founder Divya Gokulnath amid controversies.

Ed-tech company Byju’s of late has been facing the heat over its mass layoffs and allegations of poor employee policies and toxic work culture.

The company’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath has sought to clear the air by sharing on Instagram a ‘thank you’ note, purportedly sent by a former employee, in which the latter testifies that Byju’s is a great place to work and learn and is nothing like what it has been portrayed.

In the note to Gokulnath, the former employee says that the person has learnt “how to work hard and aim for success” at Byju’s.

“Hello Divya mam, I was the employee of byjus and I have learnt a lot from Byjus. Byjus taught me how to work Hard and aim for success,” reads the note shared by Gokulnath.

As a goodwill gesture, the former employee, who has started an IT consulting firm, also offers resources or team for any IT projects helmed by Byju’s.

“In return I want to do something for team. I have started my own IT consulting firm and in 4 months with blessings of elders and mentors like you and Byjus Sir I have gained lots of success. My learning in byjus is really helping me. I want to do something mam for team byjus please let me know man if you require any resources or team to work on any IT project,” the note reads.

The note says that even though the workplace at Byju’s has been painted as toxic, that is not the case in reality.

“Everyone says byjus have toxic culture there is no work life balance but I enjoyed the life at byjus. I earned a lot of incentives,” the message says.

“My heart is filled with so much happiness and gratitude to see my BYJU’s family reaching greater heights,” wrote Divya Gokulnath on Instagram while sharing the post.

