Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia joins Rahul in Mandya; ‘her era will start again’, says DKS

"We are very proud that she has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to closing its shop," said DK Shivakumar

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday (October 6) joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Pandavapura, participating in a public event of the party after a long gap.

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked beside her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district of Karnataka.

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president DK Shivakumar (DKS), walked along with Sonia and Rahul.

Shivakumar said the Congress will come back to power in Karnataka and added that Sonia’s “era” will start again in the country.

“After Vijayadashami, there will be vijaya (victory) in Karnataka. Her (Sonia Gandhi) presence, leadership has brought (the Congress) for 10 years of rule in this country. Again it will start, her era will start again,” said Shivakumar.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds which jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.

This is the first time that Sonia has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted coronavirus twice and was also hospitalised.

Determined to free India from the shackles of inequality and hate, Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji leads the #BharatJodoYatra with Rahul Gandhi.#BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/5DvOKAvMog — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) October 6, 2022

Sonia has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons.

She had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery.

The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8.

With the Yatra, the Congress said it wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led Central government.

