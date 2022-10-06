Why Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra can’t tilt Modi’s electoral run

Instead of competing with BJP on Hindu-ness and staging a walk that does not permeate the grassroots, Congress must offer greater political and economic benefits

Congress spokespersons would have us believe that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has unhinged the “hatemongers”. They cite the examples of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to a mosque and information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur’s denunciation of mainstream TV channels— “a part of their own hate machine”—for inviting panellists who “polarize and spread false narratives”. These are proof of the yatra’s “love storm” throwing them into a state of disconcertment, they say.

“They are making such moves just as we have begun,” a spokesperson chuckled. “Let us see what they do by the time we finish.”

The “angel of love”

You cannot blame Congress party members for being joyous and excited about the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Their leader Rahul Gandhi has burst out of a three-year quasi-withdrawal that seemed to be stretching, driving them into pessimism, and answered their prayers at last.

Advertisement

Also read: After RSS leader voices concern on poverty, Congress credits it to Bharat Jodo Yatra

In their ecstasy, they see him as an “angel of love” who will bring an end to the “regime of hate.” An increasing number of liberals, including many who have been critics of Congress, are also charmed and enthused by the “Walking Gandhi,” who is hugging ordinary folks along the yatra.

Really? Will Rahul’s 3500-km journey through 12 states trigger an earthquake that would turn Narendra Modi’s political edifice into rubble?

The Congress members are fooling themselves.

A walk, not a movement

First, it is a yatra. It is not a movement at the grassroots level. The yatris pass through towns or villages, talk to appointed local people at appointed places, and move on. Except for making local party workers feel reanimated, little changes. It does not seriously affect the electoral matrix Modi’s BJP has built for itself in the past eight years.

Watch: Sonia, Priyanka to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Second, the call of the yatra—“Indians of all castes and creeds, unite against divisive forces!”—alone may not help the Congress win back the voters who have deserted it and migrated to the BJP under the Modi spell. The fight with Modi’s BJP is no longer simply “love versus hate.” It is far more complex.

True, Modi has infused an alarming amount of religion into politics. He frequently goes to Hindu temples. His government is openly partisan to the Hindu faith. It punishes Muslims and forgives Hindus for similar crimes. Muslims are subjected to violence and discrimination under his regime. Yet, he wins. Why?

The Modi effect

Although liberals see Modi as the king of hatemongers, many Hindu Indians do not see him that way. They belong to a wide cross-section of society—lower castes, middle castes, and upper castes. To them, he is a bringer of good things.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul pledges to ‘unite India’ in tribute to Gandhiji

Post-poll surveys in the past eight years have shown a rising graph of lower-caste vote for Modi. Large numbers of Dalits and OBCs vote for him because he has given them a house, a toilet, free rations, electricity, pension, health insurance, and easy credit for doing small business.

They do not vote for him based on economic reasons alone. They also do it for psychological reasons. Every low caste has a hero, who, according to their legends, defeated or valiantly fought the Britishers, other invaders, or upper-caste oppressors in the past. They revere the hero, who is a symbol of their collective pride.

BJP’s smart strategy

The BJP has adopted a clever strategy to pander to their collective pride by idolizing their heroes. Just take a few instances from UP. The BJP has named a state armed constabulary battalion after Jhalkari Bai, an icon of the Kolis. She fought the British alongside the Rani of Jhansi.

The BJP has also built a huge memorial to Lakhan Pasi, who the Pasis revere as their king who ruled Lakhanpur (today’s Lucknow) and fought Muslim invaders. Another example is the statues of Suheldev, the Rajbhar hero who defeated the nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: A new Rahul Gandhi & Congress have emerged, says Jairam Ramesh

People are voting for Modi for political reasons, too. The BJP has distributed more political offices—in the party organisation, panchayats, municipalities, assemblies, parliament, and the ministries—among them than the Congress and other parties. It has expanded its representation further by forging alliances with small parties that are vehicles of their political expression.

On top of that, the BJP is getting their votes for religious reasons. The lower castes are no less ardent Hindus than the upper castes. As a matter of fact, due to poverty and illiteracy, they are more ardent than the upper castes. They vote for Modi because they see him as the restorer of Hindu glory.

Competing on “Hindu-ness”

How has the Congress tried so far to win back the vast masses charmed by Modi distributing gifts in a religious wrapping? It has done so mainly by making efforts to prove that the Congress is as much Hindu as the BJP is. It has done it in two ways. One, party leaders have used every occasion to make a public demonstration of their Hindu-ness. Two, the party has avoided raising or fighting for seemingly “Muslim issues,” such as hijab and Gyanvapi mosque.

Neither tactic has worked. The Congress needs to abandon them. It is foolish and suicidal for it to compete with the BJP on Hindu-ness. It can never beat the latter. It will lose both Hindu and Muslim votes.

Also read: Rahul in Karnataka: Everything under govt control, Bharat Jodo Yatra only option for us

The best strategy for the Congress would be to turn the Bharat Jodo Yatra into a Bharat Jodo Andolan. The call for communal harmony and national unity has significant traction. There are more Hindus in India than there are with Modi today. They staunchly stand for peaceful, warm, and mutually beneficial co-existence of Hindus, Muslims, and other communities. However, if the Congress must win back the Hindus who are currently under the Modi spell, it must not just lead a Bharat Jodo Andolan, but do much more.

Need for strategy rework

We are in an era of transactional politics. Voters want to know from political parties what they are giving them before making their choice. The Congress cannot displace the BJP without reworking its strategies to offer the subalterns greater political and economic benefits. They must think of what the Congress can give them which the BJP is not able to (e.g., employment, secure jobs, decent income) and how it will do so.

The Congress must emphasize economic and political issues. People will start moving away from the BJP, despite its pro-Hindu image, once they realize that the economic and political benefits distributed by it are small and illusory and those offered by the Congress look bigger and lasting. Religion is no answer to the aspiration for material progress.

(Arun Sinha is an independent journalist and author of ‘Against the Few: Struggles of India’s Rural Poor’)

(The Federal seeks to present views and opinions from all sides of the spectrum. The information, ideas or opinions in the articles are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Federal)