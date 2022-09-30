Rahul in Karnataka: Everything under govt control, Bharat Jodo Yatra only option for us

The yatra, which entered from Gudalur, will traverse across seven districts covering a distance of about 500 km in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are just six months away.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday (September 30). Congress leaders hoped that the Karnataka leg of the yatra which commenced in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district would enthuse the party cadres in the poll-bound state.

The yatra, which entered from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, will traverse across seven districts covering a distance of about 500 km in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are just six months away.

It will pass through Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts.

The yatra will cover seven Lok Sabha segments and 22 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

LIVE: #BharatJodoYatra | Ooty Calicut Junction to Begur Village | Chamarajanagara | Karnataka https://t.co/2lrVw4Zar1 — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) September 30, 2022

The Congress is likely to hold three major public meetings in Gundlupet, Mysuru and Ballari in Karnataka.

After welcoming Rahul to Karnataka, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, “This yatre will enable every Indian to come together & speak in a single voice to protect socio-economic & political fabric of India.”

Welcomed former @INCIndia President Shri @RahulGandhi in Bandipur ahead of #BharatAikyataYatre in Karnataka. This yatre will enable every Indian to come together & speak in a single voice to protect socio-economic & political fabric of India. pic.twitter.com/mb04fIbyQd — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 30, 2022

‘Pain of Karnataka’

Addressing a public meeting in Gundlupet, Rahul claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was the only option left with the party to reach out to the masses as all other fora for expression are shut.

“There are various institutions in democracy. There’s media and Parliament too but all these have been shut for the opposition and media doesn’t listen to us. There’s total government control. Our mics are muted in Parliament, Assemblies are not allowed to function and opposition is harassed. In this situation, the only option left with us is Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Rahul said.

He said no force in the country can stop this yatra because this is India’s March.

“This is India’s March and a march to hear India’s voice, which no one can suppress,” he added.

The former Congress president said in the next 21 days during which the Yatra would cover 511 km passing through various districts the “pain of Karnataka” will be heard.

“In the next 20 to 25 days, you will accompany me and you will hear the pain of Karnataka. You will hear about prevailing corruption, unemployment and price rise (in Karnataka),” Gandhi said.

According to him, the objective of the march is to “save” the Indian Constitution, and “to stand up against the BJP and RSS ideology of hatred and violence”.

“This march is to save the Constitution. This tri-colour is meaningless without the Constitution,” he told the crowd.

The Congress leader said the Yatra also encompasses people’s struggle against price rise, unemployment, atrocities against farmers and the privatisation of public sector units.

“The objective of this Yatra is not to give speeches but to hear you,” he added.

Rahul thanks Kerala

On Thursday, after the end of the Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul thanked the people of Kerala.

“Home is where you get love, and Kerala is home for me. No matter how much affection I give, I always get more in return from the people here. I am forever indebted. Thank you,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, “I would also like to wholeheartedly thank the Congress & UDF leaders and workers, Kerala police, media personnel & every individual who has been part of the #BharatJodoYatra in this beautiful state. The support you have given us makes our resolve firmer & our strides stronger.”

I would also like to wholeheartedly thank the Congress & UDF leaders and workers, Kerala police, media personnel & every individual who has been part of the #BharatJodoYatra in this beautiful state. The support you have given us makes our resolve firmer & our strides stronger.🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 29, 2022

(With Agency inputs)