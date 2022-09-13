Angarki Chaturthi 2022: Date, significance and its importance

Angarki Chaturthi an auspicious fasting day celebrated by the Hindus to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha is observed every year on the Sankashti Chaturthi which falls on a Tuesday

Angarki Chaturthi, also known as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, is an auspicious fasting day celebrated by Hindus to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

In 2022, Chaturthi tithi begins at 8:07 am on September 13 and ends at 7:55 am on September 14.

Angarki Chaturthi: Significance

Lord Ganesha is considered the supreme lord of intelligence and remover of all problems. His devotees believe that worshipping him helps bring prosperity, and removes all obstacles from one’s life.

Thus, the occasion is celebrated with utmost vigour and excitement, especially in the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Angarki Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi

To celebrate the occasion, devotees wake up early, take a bath, and worship Lord Ganesha by reciting mantras, bhajans and religious hymns. Modaks are offered to the deity, and distributed as prasad after the aarti.

Devotees begin their fast from sunrise and break it in the evening. Some eat fruits and sabudana khichdi while fasting, while others eat nothing the entire day.