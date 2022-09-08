World Physical Therapy Day 2022: Theme, history, significance

Every year, September 8 is celebrated as the World Physical Therapy (PT) Day to honour the contributions of physiotherapists in the healthcare sector, motivate people to lead a healthy life and be physically active

Every year, September 8 is celebrated as the World Physical Therapy (PT) Day to honour the contributions of physiotherapists in the healthcare sector and motivate people to lead a healthy life and be physically active.

The theme for the World Physical Therapy Day 2022 is ‘Osteoarthritis’. The theme for 2021 was ‘Rehabilitation and Long COVID’.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, a condition that affects the joints, tissues around the joints and other connective tissues.

Also known as “wear and tear” arthritis, Osteoarthritis, mainly affects the hands, hips and knees.

World Physical Therapy Day-History

The World Physical Therapy Day was founded by the World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) in 1996 to commemorate the formation of WCPT. The WCPT was founded on September 8, 1951.

World Physical Therapy Day-Significance

The Day celebrates physiotherapists around the world who work to cure a number of issues ranging from minor ergonomic (posture related) ailments to chronic joint pain and trauma from injury.

These joint pains make it difficult for one to complete their daily tasks. Physical therapy ensures the body’s flexibility and that there is no hindrance in movement.

How to celebrate the day?

If you are experiencing joint pain, this is the right time to visit a physiotherapist. If you already seek physiotherapy, you can wish your therapist and express your gratitude for their support.