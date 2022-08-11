Narali Purnima 2022: Date, significance, auspicious time

Fisherfolk offers sincere prayers to Lord Varun for a smooth journey out in the waters. They are also seen repairing their old fishing nets, painting their old boats or buying new ones. Some are seen decorating their boats with garlands

Narali Purnima is a festival dedicated to the worship of the God of Sea – Lord Varuna. The festival is observed by the fishing community in Maharashtra and in the adjoining Konkani regions.

This year the festival will be celebrated on Friday, August 12.

On this day, devotees are seen offering prayers and coconut to the Sea God and seeking protection from any unfortunate water calamities. Devotees are seen making offerings to the sea.

The word ‘Naral’ stands for coconut and hence the day is also called Coconut Day.

Auspicious timings

Narali Purnima is marked on the day of the full moon during Shravan month.

This year, the Purnima Tithi will begin on August 11 at 10:38 am and end on August 12 at 7:05 am.

The festival marks the onset of the fishing season and is enjoyed with thrill among family and friends.

Rituals

On this day, devotees observe Phalahar fasting (meal based on fruits, dry fruits, and some dairy products). They prefer eating only coconut during the fast.

Fisherfolk offers sincere prayers to Lord Varuna for a smooth journey out in the waters.

They are also seen repairing their old fishing nets, painting their old boats, or buying new ones. Some are seen decorating their boats with garlands. Some even take a short trip to some distance in the sea.

Among the popular delicacies prepared is coconut rice which is savoured with some curry.

Some devotees also offer coconut or coconut water to members of the community.

There is also a rare ritual of throwing coconut into the sea at high tide in a gesture to calm its fury.

Beliefs

It is believed that after this day, the strength and direction of the wind turn in favour of fishing.

Legend

Lord Varuna is one of the oldest and most important Vedic deities. His name suggests one “who covers”. The God is believed to be someone who encompasses the whole world. He is also called “God of the Oceans”.