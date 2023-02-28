AI can help India become developed nation by 2047: Modi

Modi also asked the industry to formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned

India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 thanks to technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday.

Modi said this as he outlined a massive and modern digital infrastructure being created to ensure that benefits of digital revolution to reach all citizens.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar, he said the government wants to reduce the cost of compliance of small businesses and asked the industry to formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned.

“We want to reduce the compliance cost of small businesses. Can you (industry) formulate a list of unnecessary compliances that can be pruned? We have finished 40,000 compliances.”

Digital infrastructure

The prime minister noted that India was creating a modern digital infrastructure to ensure that benefits of digital revolution reached all sections of the society.

Citing certain examples, he said technology was being used to make the tax system faceless to address problems of taxpayers.

Technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) were leading conversations now and poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture and many other sectors.

Modi said adding technology formed the base of One Nation One Ration, and the JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number) trinity helped in giving benefits to the poor.

“Between your grievances and the redressal, there is no person, just technology.”

Identify problems

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using Artificial Intelligence.

He said the 21st century was technology-driven, and one cannot restrict it to just digital and Internet technology.

“Every budget in the past few years has stressed the ease of living for people with the help of technology.”

Modi asked various departments to collectively think about using technology for solving their problems and reaching global standards.

“Going a step further, we can identify the areas where dialogue with the government can be further eased.”

Feedback

Modi suggested creating a system where feedback can be easily submitted to improve the training.

Citing examples of the use of technology in the government, he mentioned the Digilocker services for entities where companies and organizations can store their documents and also share them with government agencies.

Modi stressed on the need to brainstorm and identify the obstacles faced by MSMEs.

“The lack of trust between the government and the people is the result of a mindset of slavery,” he remarked, and pointed out that the government had won back the trust of the citizens by decriminalizing petty offences and becoming a loan guarantor for MSMEs.

