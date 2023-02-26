Once known for poor law and order, UP progressing rapidly now: PM Modi

Modi addressed a programme in Lucknow in which appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 sub-inspectors of police, platoon commanders of the PAC and firefighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh was once known for gangsters and poor law and order, but is now identified as a state that is progressing rapidly.

Addressing a programme through a recorded video message in Lucknow, in which appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 sub-inspectors of police, platoon commanders of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and firefighters, Modi said, “There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia and a poor law-and-order situation. Today, it is known for better law and order and as a state that is progressing rapidly.”

New appointments

The Prime Minister said that with more than 1.5 lakh new appointments in UP Police since 2017, both employment and security improved under the present dispensation.

“The combined power of security and employment has given new impetus to the economy of UP”, said the Prime Minister.

The programme was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, among others.

