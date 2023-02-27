Karnataka: PM Modi holds massive road-show in poll-bound state

The route of the almost 10.5-km-long road show in Belagavi was decked up in saffron hues with BJP flags, posters and banners seen all along

With assembly polls in Karnataka round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a massive road show in Belagavi, waving at a big enthusiastic crowd that had lined up on both sides of the route.

The prime minister was in the city to lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives and release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN worth more than Rs 16,800 crore.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, launched by the Centre in 2019, all landholding farmer families in the country are provided income support of Rs 6,000 in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months.

Decked in saffron

The route of the almost 10.5-km-long road show to Malini City (venue of the stage event) was decked up in saffron hues with BJP flags, posters and banners seen all along. Standing on the running board of his moving car, Modi greeted by waving at the people on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were chanting ‘Modi-Modi’.

At many places people threw flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch.

Over 10,000 women clad in saree and saffron peta (traditional headgear) accorded a purnakumbha (ceremonial) welcome to Modi, party sources said.

Stage shows

There were a number of stage shows enroute, some also equipped with LEDs, depicting the culture and traditions of various regions of the country and historic personalities. They also showcased programmes of the BJP government.

After Bengaluru Urban with 27 assembly segments (28 including Anekal), Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, is the second biggest district in the state with 18 seats.

In 2018, BJP won 13 seats in Belagavi and emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats in the State.

(With agency inputs)