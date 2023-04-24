After Saudi Arabia, France evacuates Indians from Sudan

India has deployed two military transport aircraft in Saudi Arabia and a naval ship in a Sudan port to move out stranded Indians

An unspecified number of Indian nationals has been evacuated from violence-hit Sudan along with citizens of 27 other countries by France.

The French embassy in New Delhi said on Monday (April 24) that 388 people from 28 countries were evacuated. The number of Indians was not immediately known.

“Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people including Indian nationals,” the embassy tweeted.

India has deployed two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in Sudan in a bid to move out Indians stranded in that country.

New Delhi on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indians located throughout Sudan.

Saudi airlift

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it evacuated from Sudan 66 citizens from “brotherly and friendly” foreign countries that included a few Indian nationals.

According to one account, the Indians were three in number who were part of the crew of a Saudi flight stuck in Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Sudan is witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days which has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

#Sudan | Watch how the French Armed Forces and diplomatic teams are organising evacuation flights, which also included Indian🇮🇳 nationals:pic.twitter.com/1yvVRodbDO — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) April 24, 2023

#Sudan | French evacuation operations are under way. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people of 28 countries, including Indian nationals. 🇫🇷🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CrXeOH9UmD — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) April 24, 2023

(With agency inputs)